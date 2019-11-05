7,853 registered voters in Clayton County to be purged in December

JONESBORO — Of the 313,243 registered voters the state plans to purge from the rolls in December, 7,853 are registered in Clayton County.
The Secretary of State's office released the full list of inactive voters Oct. 30.
Using the state's list, the News pulled only those registered voters listed as being in Clayton County. The News will upload that list, by city, so that readers can check whether they or anyone they know may be included.
Neither list shows anyone's race or sex.
To check either list, click on the link, then hit Command-F to open a search box in the upper-right corner, then type in your last name.
The state's list includes voter registration numbers and the reason why the person's name was listed as inactive. Possible reasons listed include "NCOA," "No Contact" or "Returned Mail."
The Secretary of State's office says the purge is necessary to get rid of voters who have not exercised their right in recent years. However, voting rights advocates contend that citizens do not lose their Constitutional rights simply because they choose not to or have been unable to exercise those rights.
A majority of the Clayton County's Democratic elected officials at federal, state and county levels finish out their terms in 2020. These include both Congressmen John Lewis (5th) and David Scott (13th), both State Senators Valencia Seay (34th) and Gail Davenport (44th), and seven state representatives: Kim Schofield (60th), Debra Bazemore (63rd), Valencia Stovall (74th), Mike Glanton (76th), Rhonda Burnough (77th) and Demetrius Douglas (78th).
In addition, most county-level elected officials face re-election in 2020.
These include Sheriff Victor Hill, newly-appointed District Attorney Tasha Mosley and Solicitor General Charles Brooks, Probate Judge Pamela Ferguson; Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda L. Dallas; Superior Court Judges Robert L. Mack, Shana Rooks Malone and Kathryn L. Powers; State Court Judges Linda S. Cowen and Shalonda Jones-Parker; Clerk of Superior Court Jacqueline D. Wills; Tax Commissioner Terry Baskin; Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner; Commissioners Gail Hambrick (2nd) and Felicia Franklin Warner (3rd); and Board of Education members Mark Christmas (2nd), Jessie Goree (3rd), Ophelia Burroughs (5th), Mary Baker (6th) and Judy Johnson (7th).
Anyone who receives a letter in November saying their registration is about to be purged is still eligible to vote Nov. 5.