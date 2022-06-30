FOREST PARK — Registration is now open for the city of Forest Park's youth fall sports.
The following athletic activities are currently being offered through the city's recreation & leisure department as a way to encourage youth in the local area to get out and stay active:
• Fall Soccer (ages 6 to 13)
• Fall Baseball (ages 7 to 10)
The early online registration fee for youth soccer is $80 per participant until July 17; regular online and in-person registration is from July 18-31 and cost $90 per participant.
For youth baseball, the early online registration fee is $40 per participant until July 17; regular online and in-person registration is from July 18-31 and cost $50 per participant.
Fees for each sporting activity includes a uniform, photo and participation award. League play for both sports is expected to begin in early September.
Slots are limited for each sport, and registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To register, visit bit.ly/fpy-fallsports (type the link as displayed) and select the "Youth Programs" tab before selecting the sport.
For additional questions, call 404-363-2908 or email recreationleisure@forestparkga.gov.
