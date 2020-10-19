ATLANTA – State Rep. Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale, along with other members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus Subcommittee on COVID-19, recently submitted a letter to U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson calling for the U.S. Congress to investigate the Georgia Department of Labor’s Unemployment Insurance payment processes.
“Georgians who lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 and are waiting for their Unemployment Insurance payments should be able to contact the Georgia Department of Labor and have their concerns addressed,” said Burnough. “Since the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded the state a million dollars to inquire about the fraud claims, the GDOL should dedicate a portion of their staff to deal with fraud, while the others continue to work on paying the claims in a timely manner.”
The legislators are calling on Congress to examine valid processed Unemployment Insurance claims in Georgia that have not been paid, including claim benefits provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. They also request that Congress analyze various possible discrepancies of data reported in recent GDOL press releases, as well as an overall audit of the state and federal UI funding.
Their letter claims that the GDOL has failed to comply with a federal statute that requires promptness in the payment of unemployment benefits to eligible claimants. To address this, the legislators request that the U.S. Department of Labor initiate an informal discussion with GDOL officials, conduct an evaluation of the state’s benefits payment processes and analyze the reasons for failing to pay eligible claims. Additionally, these legislators are calling for the federal government to consult with Governor Brian Kemp regarding consequences for noncompliance and propose the use of federal staff to assist the GDOL with its payment operations.
The GHDC COVID-19 subcommittee members include GHDC Chairman James Beverly, D-Macon, as well as State Reps. Debra Bazemore, D-South Fulton, Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain, Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, Mary Robichaux, D-Roswell, Sandra Scott, D-Rex, Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, and Erica Thomas, D-Austell.
