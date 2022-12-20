JONESBORO — Congressman David Scott announced funding has been secured for multiple projects in the state, including Clayton and Henry counties.
A total of $22.9 million in Community Project Funding will go toward 15 of the metro area’s most pressing needs. The money has been included in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package.
“These projects will build our communities, strengthen our transit and transportation systems, protect our citizens and create better-paying jobs,” Scott said.
The following projects will be funded in Clayton and Henry counties:
• $260,000 for the Atlanta Legal Aid Clayton County Office
• $34,000 for the City of Lovejoy Police Tasers
• $1,000,000 for the Clayton Justice Center Transit Hub
• $750,000 for the Clayton State University, Morrow, GA for environmental studies research, including equipment and technology
• $40,000 for the Henry County Board of Education, McDonough, GA for afterschool enrichment and STEM education
“Taken together, the funding for Georgia’s 13th District and the funding increases for critical government programs will continue to reverse decades of disinvestment in our communities,” Scott said.