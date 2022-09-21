ATLANTA – State Representative Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge) was recently named by Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to serve as a member of the House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction.
“I want to thank Speaker Ralston for appointing me to serve as a member of the House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction,” Douglas said. “Georgia’s troubling literacy rates have only been exacerbated by the pandemic, and we are still finding out how much it has impacted students. I look forward to developing policy recommendations that will bring new evidence-based literacy instruction into Georgia classrooms.”
Established by House Resolution 650, this study committee will examine the extent of different programs across the state that provide literacy instruction to Georgians of all ages. The committee will also determine policy and legislative recommendations to help improve coordination and expand these effective programs, as well as recommend changes to the state’s educational standards to support evidence-based instruction. The study committee will conclude its work and submit legislative recommendations ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which will begin in January.
Ralston has appointed State Representative Matt Dubnik (R-Gainesville) as the chair of this study committee. This bipartisan study committee also includes State Representatives Chris Erwin (R-Homer), Becky Evans (D-Atlanta) and Matt Gambill (R-Cartersville), Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs, Georgia Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tiffany Taylor, representatives of the Technical College System of Georgia and the University System of Georgia, among others.
