ATLANTA – State Representative Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge) was recently named by Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to serve as a member of the House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction.

“I want to thank Speaker Ralston for appointing me to serve as a member of the House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction,” Douglas said. “Georgia’s troubling literacy rates have only been exacerbated by the pandemic, and we are still finding out how much it has impacted students. I look forward to developing policy recommendations that will bring new evidence-based literacy instruction into Georgia classrooms.”

