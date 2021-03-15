ATLANTA – State Representative Mike Glanton, D-Jonesboro, has been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee (MARTOC).
“I am grateful that Gov. Kemp appointed me to MARTOC, and I am eager to serve in this position for the next two years,” said Glanton. “As Atlanta and its surrounding cities continue to grow, transportation and transit projects must remain a priority for the legislature, and this joint House and Senate committee is vital to overseeing metro Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to serve Georgians by connecting our communities through public transit.”
MARTOC is a statutory committee that provides oversight of the budget for MARTA. As a joint committee with the House and Senate, MARTOC does not handle legislation nor do the members have a vote on the MARTA board of directors.
Glanton represents the citizens of District 75, which includes portions of Clayton County. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 and currently serves as vice chairman on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education. He also serves on the Defense & Veterans Affairs, Education, MARTOC and Public Safety & Homeland Security committees.
