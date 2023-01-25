JONESBORO — State Rep. Mike Glanton has resigned his seat in the House due to health reasons.
“People deserve an active leader, and right now I don’t think I could be,” Glanton said Wednesday morning.
Glanton represented the 75th district from 2013-2023, having been re-elected in November with with 89% of the vote. He also served as representative of the 76th district from 2007-2011.
Glanton said right now he’s focusing on family and his health, but not closing the door on returning to public service.
“I’m leaving the book open to God,” he said. “He decides the next assignment.”
In addition to serving in the House, Glanton is also a pastor, co-founder of Elite Scholar’s Academy in Jonesboro and a retired combat veteran.
He said he’ll continue to serve the community and state of Georgia as he can, noting that “just because I decided to resign doesn’t mean people won’t need things from me.”
Glanton said he was thankful to the people of the 75th district, for opening their doors to him and seeing that he served for so long.
“The 75th and 76th districts have been good to me over the years,” he said.
Glanton’s replacement will be chosen by voters in the March 21 special election.
Qualifying will be held on Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office in Atlanta. The cost is $400.
