ATLANTA – The House Democratic Caucus elected State Rep. Sandra Scott (D-Rex) to serve as the House Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip during caucus elections on Nov. 22.
“I thank my colleagues for trusting me to carry out the duties of chief deputy whip,” Scott said. “Georgians deserve political leadership that prioritizes citizens before their own interests, and we are closer than ever before to becoming the leading force under the Gold Dome. I look forward to working with Minority Whip Park as we strengthen the vision and the voting power of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus.”