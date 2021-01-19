ATLANTA – State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, has pre-filed 23 House bills ahead of the 2021 legislative session, which convened on Jan. 11.
“Of the legislation I introduce each year, 85% of it comes from citizens within District 76 and across the state, as well as talk radio and conferences that I attend on a yearly basis,” Scott said. “I want to encourage my constituents to please contact me if they have any questions about this legislation, especially in regards to how it may benefit our local communities.”
During this legislative session, Scott said she plans to continue to introduce legislation that could have major impacts in House District 76. Scott also encourages constituents to participate in future town hall meetings to discuss proposed legislation.
Some of the legislation introduced addresses educational needs in District 76. House Bill 10 would direct the state to provide additional resources to students living in poverty. Scott also pre-filed House Bill 7, which seeks to provide greater access to higher-education opportunities to foster students and students with unstable housing. House Bill 9 would authorize the state to develop guidelines for telehealth services in Georgia schools that would provide mental health and behavioral health services.
Scott also seeks to address police and community relations in District 76. House Bill 15 would require police departments to provide de-escalation training to law enforcement officers. House Bill 17 would prohibit racial profiling by law enforcement officers and agencies, and House Bill 18 would require law enforcement agencies to provide body cameras to on-duty law enforcement officers. House Bill 20 seeks to increase accountability among Georgia coroners when investigating officer-involved deaths. And, House Bill 21 would prohibit citizens from making falsified 9-1-1 calls.
Scott also pre-filed House Bill 22, which would require any housing authority in Georgia to develop greater housing access opportunities to veterans in unstable housing, as well as House Bill 57, which would authorize the state to develop and implement breast milk storage policies in penal institutions.
Questions regarding Scott’s legislation may be directed at 404-656-0314 or Sandra.scott@house.ga.gov.
