JONESBORO — Members of the Clayton County Police Department gathered Friday morning to meet a woman whose life they saved five years ago.
Rahneika McQueen requested to lay eyes on the men and women who came to her aid on Aug. 6, 2015 when her then-husband stabbed her multiple times in the neck, chest and arm.
Rahneika McQueen gathered officers from the Clayton County Police Department to express her gratitude for saving her life. McQueen was stabbed multiple times on Aug. 6, 2015 in her home. Police arrived in time to help McQueen and her children, while catching the man who stabbed her.
“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here,” McQueen said to department members. “Me and my children are so grateful. Thank you.”
McQueen said she wanted to express her gratitude because in the current climate, police officers are not always appreciated.
“I wanted them to know what they mean to me and that they’re needed here,” McQueen said. “Clayton County has the best (police), hands down.”
Police Chief Kevin Roberts said the ceremony reaffirms to the Police Department and community that “we are public servants.”
“We know it’s our job, but when we get to hear from our community it means so much,” Roberts said. “We appreciate it.”
Now-retired Officer L. Cook said she remembers the day clearly.
“I will never, ever forget you,” Cook said to McQueen. “I’m glad we were there to help you that day.”
Lt. Shaun Hiers has been with the Clayton County Police Department for several years. He said this is the first time he’s been part of such a community recognition.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and have seen a lot of cases,” he said. “It definitely feels good.”
Officers involved in the incident and rescue are Lt. J. Dandridge, Lieutenant S. Hiers, Lt. L. Arnold, Lt. A. Smith, Sgt. N. Gailey, Sgt. C. Thornton, Detective B. Godbolt, Officer M. LeBlanc, Officer Z. Billingslea, Officer L. Cook and Investigator Garland.
Included in the celebration was Antwonette Boyer, E911 operations manager. Boyer answered the 911 call made by McQueen’s daughter, Serenity Brockman, then age 11.
Brockman wrote a letter thanking Boyer for keeping her calm that day.
“You made a huge impact on our lives,” she wrote.
Boyer said it was fulfilling to see McQueen and hear from her family.
“We never get to see the after,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”
McQueen’s mother, Elisa Davis, was emotional throughout the ceremony.
“We’ve always supported Clayton County police and we wanted to reach out and let them know we’re so grateful.”
As for the perpetrator, he was caught by officers after a short foot pursuit. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children, fleeing from police, possession of a weapon during a crime, reckless driving, child molestation and two traffic citations. For his crimes, he was sentenced to 32 years in jail and 35 years on probation.
