JONESBORO — Clayton County residents will have four candidates to select from in the race for sheriff.
The winner will serve out the remainder of former sheriff Victor Hill’s term through December 2024.
The special election will be held on March 21. If needed, the runoff is schedule for April 18.
Qualifying candidates
• Chris Storey
• Levon Allen
• Clarence Cox
• Dwayne Fabian
Jonesboro mayor
Donya Sartor and Pat Sebo-Hand, both former city council members, have qualified for the mayoral race.
The winner will fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Joy Day through December 2023.
To run, Sartor and Sebo-Hand resigned their council seats, leaving two open positions. In addition to mayor, residents will also select two new Jonesboro City Council members.
Qualifying for the city council race will be Feb. 6-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Center, 1859 City Center Way in Jonesboro.
Only residents living within the Jonesboro city limits are eligible to vote for mayor and council in the special election.
To vote in the special election, residents have until Feb. 21 to register. To check your voter registration status or to register, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
