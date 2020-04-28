JONESBORO — Restaurants across the state received the green light to reopen this Monday from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Many businesses like Rocky’s Pizza & Subs in Jonesboro are restarting their businesses slowly. Throughout the lockdown, Rocky’s continued to offer their goods via takeout and delivery.
On Monday the restaurant opened its dining room to allow customers to enjoy their lunch without a waitress.
Owner Mike Capozzolia said it's how the restaurant operated prior to the businesses closure. What’s different now is that no service will be offered during the dinner hours, for now.
Capozzolia said he’s working to hire a new waitstaff. His former employees were laid off and have since found other jobs.
“We’re not trying to hit this fast,” he said. “I’ve got to train a new staff.”
Following the state's reopening guidelines, the dining room has taken on a new look. Diners will find tables without condiments and some booths closed to allow enough distance between customers. Capozzolia said they’ve also closed the arcade area of the restaurant.
Jonesboro resident Annette Mosley was one of the first customers to eat in the dining room Monday afternoon while wearing a mask and carrying her own bottle of sanitizer. She said she felt safe inside doing so because the restaurant was following the state’s protocols.
The following is a list of guidelines employees and patrons must adhere to while visiting a restaurant:
• No more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet are allowed inside at once.
• Party size is limited to no more than six per table.
• All employees will be required to wear masks at all times.
• Employers must train employees on the importance of frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizers, and avoiding touching their faces.
• Salad bars and buffets are no longer allowed.
• Restaurants must use pre-rolled silverware.
• Items must be removed from self-service drinks, condiments, utensils, and tableware stations and have workers provide those items to patrons.
To read the full Reviving a Healthy Georgia executive order issued by Kemp, visit www.gov.georgia.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.