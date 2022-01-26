REX — A drive-by shooting in Rex on Jan. 25 has left a woman critically injured.
Clayton County police said when they arrived on scene the unidentified female was found lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said information about the shooting is “very limited.”
Clayton police are asking anyone with camera footage or any other information in reference to the shooting to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
