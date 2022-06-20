REX — Clayton County police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the June 10 murder of his 78-year-old father.
Brandon Williams-Griffin was captured in Detroit, Mich., June 17. He will be extradited back to Clayton County to stand trial.
On June 10, Williams-Griffin allegedly got into an argument with his father, Joseph Griffin, at a home on Meadow Ridge Court in Rex. The argument led to Williams-Griffin shooting and killing his father, 78, then fleeing the scene, according to police.
Williams-Griffin, 38, was arrested in Wayne County, Michigan on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.