ELLENWOOD — Two men are in custody and one man is dead following an attempted robbery on Rex Road and Mt. Zion in Ellenwood Wednesday afternoon.
Daijon Dion Lamar Tyes, 18, of Forest Park is charged with felony murder, malice murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm during a crime, criminal attempt and obstructing an officer. Tyes was granted $5,000 property bond and $700 in fees on the concealed weapons charge. He is scheduled to make a first appearance hearing before Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda Dallas in Room 204 at 10 a.m. Nov. 8.
Amourion Zaccheaus Bruce, 17, of Forest Park is being held without bond on felony murder, malice murder and criminal attempt. His first appearance hearing before Chief Magistrate Court Judge Wanda Dallas is scheduled for Room 204 at 10 a.m. Nov 8.
The Clayton County Police Department did not say whether the arrests were related to an unresponsive man found lying on the ground in the 2600 block of Rex Road around 3:13 p.m.
In that incident, "Witnesses advised that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation and was shot by a male (suspect) fleeing the scene on foot," according to CCPD.
Officers got a description of the man, who was taken into custody and brought to CCPD headquarters for questioning.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. CCPD said his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning and declined further comment, as the investigation is still open.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, both agencies "responded to a person shot call at the Chevron Gas station located at Mt. Zion and Rex Road," but CCSO did not specify the time of that incident. The Chevron's address is 2684 Rex Road where Mt. Zion turns into Pecan Grove.