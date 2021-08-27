Angelina Cortez, 46, of Rex, was arrested on an insurance fraud charge after turning herself in to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25. In addition to once count of insurance fraud, Cortez faces two counts of forgery in the 1st degree and is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

“Ms. Cortez initiated a homeowners insurance claim with USAA Insurance on July 21st,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “During the course of the claim, fraudulent bank documents from Navy Federal Credit Union and fraudulent receipts from Fairfield by Marriott Hotel were submitted in order to gain additional insurance funds of $16,984.96.”

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both. To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division at 800-656-2298. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.