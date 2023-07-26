Rezoning to allow for Ponko Chicken and Tim Hortons to come to Ellenwood

JONESBORO — In its meeting Tuesday, July 18, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning for a convenience store/gas station/restaurants project on Forest Parkway in Ellenwood.
The two restaurants planned at the site are Tim Hortons and Ponko Chicken, said attorney Greg Hecht.
Ponko Chicken is a Japanese-American fusion fast casual restaurant while Tim Hortons is a quick-service restaurant serving coffee, doughnuts, sandwiches, and other items.
The site is at 2774, 2784, 2794, 2804, 2814 Forest Parkway near I-675 and is being rezoned from single-family residential to general business.
The rezonings, conditional use permits, and amendments to future land use map were approved with several conditions, mainly that the gas station not be built to accommodate tractor-trailers.
— The county tabled rezonings, amendments to future land use map, and conditional use permits to Sept. 19 for a travel plaza planned at 9298 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro.
A convenience store, gas station, drive-thru restaurant, vehicle service repair, and truck and trailer service are planned at the site.
The location is at the Tara Boulevard and Bill Casey Parkway intersection.
— The county unanimously voted to deny rezoning and amending the future land use map for a single-family attached townhome development along Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro. The properties for the development are at 1535, 1565, and 1580 Georgia Highway 138.
— The County Commission tabled a rezoning to Aug. 15 for a convenience store at 1004 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow.
— The County Commission unanimously approved a rezoning (with several conditions) for a vehicle tinting shop at 759 Ga. Highway 138, Jonesboro.
— The County Commission tabled a conditional use permit to Aug. 15 for a boutique hotel and special event center at 3140 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood.
