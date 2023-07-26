Rezoning to allow for Ponko Chicken and Tim Hortons to come to Ellenwood

JONESBORO — In its meeting Tuesday, July 18, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning for a convenience store/gas station/restaurants project on Forest Parkway in Ellenwood.

The two restaurants planned at the site are Tim Hortons and Ponko Chicken, said attorney Greg Hecht.

