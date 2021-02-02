ATLANTA – State Rep. Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale) has been appointed to serve as member of House Minority Caucus Deputy Whip Team.
Burnough was appointed by House Minority Whip David Wilkerson (D-Powder Springs), and her appointment is for the 2021-2022 legislative term, which is concurrent with her service as member of the Georgia House of Representatives.
“I am excited to be a part of the team,” Burnough said. “This role will give me the opportunity to be educated about legislation as it is drafted and share that information with my colleagues in the Georgia House Democratic Caucus. The work of this deputy whip team will enable our caucus to make the best decisions for our districts.”
Members of the deputy whip team are responsible for monitoring legislation as it moves through both chambers of the General Assembly and helping their fellow Georgia House Democratic Caucus members understand the details of bills and resolutions.
