COLLEGE PARK—Police are looking for a teenager who was caught on video as he brandished a weapon at a family in their Shoals Place Trail driveway Feb. 5.
Clayton County Police say a man was getting out of his car in his own driveway when the suspect, dressed in all black, approached, pulled a pistol out of his pocket and brandished it at the man, demanding his SUV.
The man said he did not have his keys. When the suspect opened the driver's side door, the man closed it and apparently tried to talk to the suspect. Video of the incident shows what appears to be the gunman attempting to fire but the gun did not go off. The suspect then fled.
Police describe the suspect as slim, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds and about 14 to 18 years old. He allegedly had a black semiautomatic pistol with a purple stripe on top.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective R. Fleming at robbin.fleming@claytoncountyga.gov or (770) 294-3771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.