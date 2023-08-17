Rival week kicks off 2023 Clayton County football season

JONESBORO — High school football is back and in Clayton County, it kicks off with four Rival Week games.
Here is a glance at the games:
— Jonesboro Cardinals vs. Mount Zion Bulldogs, Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.
Last year, Jonesboro won 40-13.
— Lovejoy Wildcats vs. Mundy's Mill Tigers, Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Twelve Oaks Stadium in the Big Cat Classic.
Last year, Lovejoy won 25-0.
— Riverdale Raiders vs. North Clayton Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Southern Crescent Stadium for the Southside Classic.
Last year, Riverdale won 69-0.
— Forest Park Panthers vs. Morrow Mustangs, Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at on Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.
Last year, Morrow on 50-19.
The Drew Titans open their 2023 season Aug. 24 against North Atlanta at Southern Crescent Stadium.
———
Spectators attending games at each stadium will enter the facility through digital walk through scanners and/or metal detectors. Bag searches will occur if necessary.
The Clayton County Public Schools’ Athletic Department has adopted standards established by the National Football League as it relates to bags/totes being brought to all CCPS athletic events during the 2023-24 school year.
Each individual attending an athletic event will be limited to a single bag that must conform to the following:
— Bags/totes that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches.
— All bags/totes will be checked at the gate prior to entering the stadiums.
— No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag/tote — the bag/tote literally must be all clear.
— Attendees may also use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).
— No outside food or beverages will be allowed inside any of the four stadiums for the 2023 football season.
All tickets for football games are $7 and must be bought online through GoFan at https://gofan.co/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.