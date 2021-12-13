RIVERDALE — More than 250 Riverdale Elementary School families were given the opportunity to shop for the holidays at the school Saturday.
Dubbed “Miracle on Garden Walk,” items donated by Goods 360 and Helping Hands Ending Hunger included toys, baby items, shoes, kitchenware and bedding. District officials said more than $100,000 in goods were donated.
Officials with the school system commended the faculty and staff at Riverdale Elementary for “creating such an amazing event to ensure families have a happy holiday season.”
