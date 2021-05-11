RIVERDALE — An 18-year-old Riverdale High School student and football player is dead after what began as a water gun fight ended with real bullets at Kenwood Park in Fayette County on May 7.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Daquan Gillett was killed and another person was wounded in the incident. FSCO said a group of youths was playing a game involving water guns and balloons when a fight erupted leading to real gunfire.
Gillett was transported to Piedmont Fayette Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
A second person was wounded and left the scene in a vehicle. They later showed up at Southern Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures.
The Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the shooter or the incident to call 770-461-6353.
Gillett’s family created a fundraiser to help cover travel expenses for out-of-state family members to attend his funeral.
“Anyone who has had the opportunity to meet my brothers knows they are always sooo full of joy,” Deashia Gillett said on gofundme. “I know this is going to take a heavy toll on all of us.”
Gillett left behind his twin brother, Davon, two sisters and his parents.
Tributes and prayers poured in from Gillett’s friends, including the Riverdale Raiders football team.
“It saddens us all that we have to mourn the death of one of our very own, Daquan Gillett,” the team said in a tweet. “Daquan was a young man that we all saw grow in many ways over the years, so this saddens us all! Our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”
In a statement to the community, Clayton County schools officials said “our district is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family.”
To contribute to the Gillett fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com and search Daquan Gillett’s Memorial.
