JONESBORO — A man known only as John Riverdale Doe 2019 for the last three years has been identified as Dywimas Marquis Autman.
Autman was hit and killed by a car in the area of Valley Hill Road and Mockingbird Trail in March 2019.
Jermara Little was later arrested and charged with hit and run, driving under the influence and homicide first degree for Autman’s death. Though justice had been served, John Riverdale Doe 2019 identity remained a mystery.
Police said they refused to close the case or bury Autman until his identity was known. Detectives scoured open runaway and missing persons reports with no leads.
Clayton police, with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other partners were able to gain access to Autman’s phone which ultimately lead to police identifying him.
“Detectives eventually learned that Mr. Autman was not originally from Georgia, but was sent to live with his father in Clayton County,” police officials said. “We were not able to determine why Mr. Autman was on the roadway that time of night.”
