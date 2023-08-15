Riverdale library to host Honey Bees: Bonsai Basics/Compost Basic class

The Clayton County Library System is presenting Honey Bees: Bonsai Basics/Compost Basics Wednesday, Aug. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at Riverdale Branch Library, 420 Valley Hill Road, Riverdale.
Tom Bonnell and Sergio Sosa will be presenting the class.
For more information, call 770-472-8100.
