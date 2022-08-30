RIVERDALE — A Riverdale man has been arrested for the Aug. 28 shooting death of his brother.
Demond Snider, 25, was allegedly killed by Demontavious Snider, 22, following an early morning fight at a home on Flint River Road in Riverdale.
Police said Demontavious Snider fled the scene on foot and was later arrested. He has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and remains in the Clayton County Jail.
