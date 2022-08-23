RIVERDALE — A Riverdale man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit on three counts of sexual exploitation of children.
With the help of the Clayton County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, Marco Mendoza Escalante, 24, was taken into custody on Aug. 19 following an investigation by the GBI into his online activities after receiving a cyber tip.
The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Escalante remains in the Clayton County Jail.
