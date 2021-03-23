032421_cnd_martabus.jpg

A Riverdale man died when he was hit by a MARTA bus Monday evening at Ga. Highway 85 and Garden Walk Boulevard.

RIVERDALE — A Riverdale man was hit and killed by a MARTA bus on Ga. Highway 85 at Garden Walk Boulevard Monday evening.

Clayton County police report a 33-year-old man wearing a black shirt and blue pants was hit at 9:01 p.m. by the bus traveling south in the far right lane of the highway.

Police said the an was not near a crosswalk and that the “area of impact was dark and not illuminated.”

The investigation is still in the preliminary phase, police said Tuesday morning, and that it remains ongoing.

