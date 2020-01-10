Riverdale Police ID peeping Tom suspect

RIVERDALE—The Riverdale Police Department says it knows the identity of a suspected peeping Tom. However, the department has not yet released the man's name.
CCSO says the suspect tried to block a security camera at the rear of the Brooks Crossing Apartments, 8050 Taylor Road, but his image was caught anyway.
The security image shows a man with a thin mustache and a medium-length low fade, wearing what appears to be a black T-shirt and red pullover or hoodie under a black leather or vinyl jacket.
CCSO says the same suspect also may have struck a home off Valley Hill Road.
Riverdale Police Chief Todd Spivey said, "We're actively pursuing any information about his identification. We're just waiting for hopefully a good tip on who he is so we can move forward with investigating what he was doing."
The suspect could be engaged in low-level intrusion, Spivey said, or something worse, but cautioned that it's too soon to tell.
"We don't get these kind of things reported to us too often," Spivey said. "It's easy to assume that someone who's peeping in someone's windows is up to no good. On the small end of the spectrum, he might just want to see if anyone's home. To the other end of the spectrum, he might want to see if someone's there because he has some sort of obsession with the person. Either way, it's not good."
To deter prying eyes, Spivey urges residents to take these precautions:
• Always secure exterior points of entry and exit at night.
• Always cover windows.
• Never leave a window unlocked when you're not home.
• Always close your blinds at night.
• Leave certain lights on; better yet, put lights on a timer to make it look like someone's home.
"Criminals are always looking for easy targets," Spivey said, "and you invite them to identify you as an easy target by being complacent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.