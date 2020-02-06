RIVERDALE — Riverdale Police are looking for a person of interest they believe is connected to two alleged armed robbery set-ups at the Harmony Pines Apartments. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the woman police are looking for.
According to CCPD, a male victim met a woman he'd met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish" around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the complex at 363 Upper Riverdale Road. He took the woman on a date, then drove her back to the apartment. Two men allegedly got into his car, held him at gunpoint and forced him to drive to "a location outside the city limits of Riverdale" before assaulting and robbing him, then stealing his vehicle.
On Feb. 5 around 10:15 p.m., another man using the dating app "Tagged" went to Harmony Pines and was accosted by two armed men who jumped into his car. This time, a struggle ensued and the victim escaped and called police. The woman in the photos was with the victim "moments prior to the incident," according to CCPD.
Anyone with any information about either incident or who can identify the woman is asked to call the Riverdale Poilce Department Criminal Investigations Section at (770) 909-5441 or send an anonymous tip through the Clayton County Sheriff's Department Nixle account at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7800974 or by texting the letters "TIP CCSOGA" followed by your message to 888777.
