JONESBORO — Florida Rock Industries is asking the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to allow an expansion of two quarries in Riverdale.
The quarries are located at 5698 Ga. Highway 85 and 300 Lee’s Mill Road.
Both county staff and the Zoning Advisory Group are recommending approval with conditions for the expansion to the 61-acre property on Ga. Highway 85.
The conditions are:
• Access from Ga. Highway 85 is subject to approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation and approval from the Clayton County Transportation and Development Department.
• Access from Ga. Highway 85 shall be limited to employee and service vehicles only.
• Provide no less than a 100-foot undisturbed natural buffer alone the southern and western property lines
• Provide an 8-foot fence adjacent to residential zoned property.
The second location on Lee’s Mill Road is 8 acres and will be used primarily for access to the quarry on Ga. Highway 85.
Both items were to be heard during the June 16 meeting; however, at the applicant's request they were tabled.
The BOC will hear the requests during the July 21 meeting.
Those who wish to speak in favor or against will be given 10 minutes to do so during the meeting.
Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Clayton County Administration building, 112 Smith St. in Jonesboro.
To view meeting agendas, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.