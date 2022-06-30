ATLANTA — A Riverdale resident has been arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy and money laundering by a federal grand jury June 21.
Oluwagbemiga Otufale, a/k/a Joseph Perrone, a/k/a Kelvin Benjamin, a/k/a Abraham Young, 44, allegedly laundered money procured from fraudulent unemployment claims submitted to state employment agencies in Washington, Illinois, and Massachusetts. These claims were filed using stolen personally identifiable information of over a hundred individuals.
Otufale also allegedly laundered proceeds from a business email compromise scheme targeting two Georgia businesses. Additionally, Otufale allegedly created multiple aliases and sham business entities to open financial accounts in which he deposited the fraudulent proceeds.
“It is disheartening to see the lengths that some individuals will go to take advantage of people in need during a national and world crisis,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “No matter how elaborate or complicated the fraud scheme, the FBI and our partners will work to uncover it and bring those responsible to justice.”
Otufale is charged with money laundering conspiracy and concealment money laundering as a result of these activities.
“Money launderers function as the financiers of criminal organizations, enabling the victimization of our communities while hiding behind a shield of anonymity built through a maze of aliases, bank accounts, and business transactions,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “We will continue to bring sophisticated money launderers to justice, especially the criminals who exploited the pandemic to steal from those in need.”
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.
