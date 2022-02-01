RIVERDALE — Riverdale resident Ilarose Robinson is one of 100 students selected from across the country to participate in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy.
The education mentorship program will be held at the Walt Disney World Resort from March 3-6.
During the four-day event, students will take part in sessions teaching valuable life tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.
They will also experience in-depth career workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with the students’ dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.
“We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year’s class,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We’ve embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we’re thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors.”
For more information, visit www.disneydreamersacademy.com.
