Road closure in Forest Park continues through July 28

This map outlines the closure for Park Avenue between Forest Parkway and Georgia Avenue.

A partial road closure is continuing for Park Avenue, between Forest Parkway and Georgia Avenue, in Forest Park through July 28.

According to the City of Forest Park, the road closure is on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

