Road closure in Forest Park continues through July 28

A partial road closure is continuing for Park Avenue, between Forest Parkway and Georgia Avenue, in Forest Park through July 28.
According to the City of Forest Park, the road closure is on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The temporary road closure includes both the north and southbound lanes on Park Avenue.
During this time, officials are conducting work inside the ForestPark Recreation Center and moving heavy equipment near the east side of the building where Forest Parkway and Park Avenue intersect.
Detour signs are installed around the immediate area prior to the duration of the roadway closure to assist with traffic flow.
For more information, call Marquessa Moore at 404-201-1126.
