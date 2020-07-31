FOREST PARK — A road rage incident has left one person dead in Forest Park.
A little after 4 p.m. Thursday, Clayton County police were to called to a person shot on Old Dixie Road. Upon arrival they found a victim laying in the road.
Clayton County police said the “incident escalated, leading to the fatal shooting of the victim.”
Clayton police Public Information Officer Sgt. J. Isaac said detectives are investigating all available leads.
The victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
