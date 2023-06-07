Roberts Middle receives arts award from Georgia Department of Education

M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts recently received the Georgia Department of Education Creative School Arts Integration School of Excellence Award.
Arts integration allows students to synthesize content and create new meanings, ideas, and solutions.
The purpose of the Creative Schools Arts Integration School of Excellence Award is to promote arts integration as a way to increase engagement and learning — in and out of the arts classroom.
Following are some of the comments that the Georgia DOE had about M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts :
— Arts integration occurs in all content areas through the implementation of project-based learning.
— The arts integration model reflects the diverse populations of the school via the choices provided within the core and fine arts classes in how they present their learning projects for final assessment.
— Nine fine arts programs are offered through the magnet program, including band, orchestra, piano, guitar, vocal music, visual arts, media arts, dance, and theater. Each of these programs is represented as a viable choice of presentation as students are able to utilize their diverse talents or combination of skills.
