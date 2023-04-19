Roberts Middle student places first in worldwide language program

M.D. Roberts Middle School seventh-grader An Le recently placed first in the world in the Languagenut program.
Languagenut is a program used by global languages students worldwide for practice with their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Recently, Clayton County Public Schools partnered with them to use their resources for middle school students who are studying French, Spanish and Chinese.
All students are able to access and use the resource at school and at home for practice and study.
Periodically, the company runs a leaderboard worldwide.
Le, who studies French, won the district competition last November on the site.
In February, she won another competition — sitting at the top of the worldwide leaderboard. She was the only American student in the top 10.
In its April 10 regular meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education recognized Le for her accomplishment.
The school also had the following recognitions at the meeting:
— G. W. Northcutt Elementary School, the 2023 Literacy Bowl national champion.
— The Elite Scholars Academy Academic Decathlon Team, which won its third straight Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Georgia Academic Decathlon (GAD) State Championship.
— Jonesboro HS Mock Trial Team, which won the state championship and will travel to Little Rock, Ark., in May for the national championship.
— Morrow Middle School, the Black History Month Quiz Bowl champion.
— The Lovejoy girls basketball team, which finished as runner-up in the Class AAAAAA state championship.
