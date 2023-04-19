Roberts Middle student places first in worldwide language program

M.D. Roberts seventh-grader Ann Le was recently honored by the Clayton County Board of Education for placing first in a worldwide language program.

 Special Photo

M.D. Roberts Middle School seventh-grader An Le recently placed first in the world in the Languagenut program.

Languagenut is a program used by global languages students worldwide for practice with their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Recently, Clayton County Public Schools partnered with them to use their resources for middle school students who are studying French, Spanish and Chinese.

