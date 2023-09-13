Robinson recognized as Veteran of the Month

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners recognized Reva Robinson as the Clayton County Senior Services Department Veteran of the Month at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Army Reserve Retired Lt. Col. Reva Robinson was born in Chattanooga and grew up in Atlanta.
Commissioned as a JROTC second lieutenant, she graduated from Georgia Southwestern University in Americus.
She then went on to graduate from the Quartermaster Officer Basic Corps in Fort Lee, Va. Her first assignment was as a platoon leader at Fort Gillem.
She is a member of Veterans Helping Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project, and the Atlanta Airport Area Church of Christ in Hapeville.
Other recognitions at the Sept. 5 meeting included:
— The county commission presented a proclamation to Judge Aaron B. Mason and the Drug Court 43rd Graduation.
— The county commission presented proclamations to Senior Services to recognize September as National Senior Center Month and National Kinship Care Month.
— The county commission presented a proclamation to the Office of Resilience and Sustainability to recognized National Preparedness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.