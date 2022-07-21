A Rochester, New York, police investigator has been suspended with pay after he was seen on surveillance video pushing a Black EMT and handcuffing her at a hospital early last week, according to Carlos Alvarado, a spokesperson for the police department.

Police announced the suspension earlier this week, updating a statement Rochester Police Chief David Smith made last week that called the July 11 incident "deeply concerning" and said he has "high expectations for all members of the Rochester Police Department."

