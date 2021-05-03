JONESBORO — The Rotary Club of Lake Spivey/Clayton County partnered with Feed the Heroes Foundation to make meals for 628 first responders in Clayton County earlier in April.
The Jonesboro American Legion Post 258 donated space to assemble the meals on April 11.
Rotary Club member Ron Swofford said the meals were delivered with “much deserved gratitude for their service.”
The following departments received a meal: Clayton County Police Department, Clayton County Fire Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Jonesboro Police Department, the Lake City Police Department, the city of Forest Park Police and Fire Departments and 911 center, the city of Morrow Police and Fire Departments, the City of Lovejoy Police Department, the city of Riverdale Police and Fire Departments and the Clayton County 911 center.
