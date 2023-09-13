Run with Purpose event is Sept. 16

The Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department, Pearls With Purpose, and Clayton County Commissioner Alieka Anderson will host the Run with Purpose Charity Walk Run on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex.
Pearls with Purpose is non-profit organization that empowers, encourages, educates, and equips young women ages 11 to 18 with scholarships, education and career seminars, college tours, and more.
