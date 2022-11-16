JONESBORO — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 27 in Clayton County.
Voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots from Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at six locations throughout the county.
Polls will be on Nov. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. and Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations are as follows:
• Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park
• Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
• Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.
Residents will choose between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate as neither candidate won the majority vote during the Nov. 8 General Election.
Voters can check their registration status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
