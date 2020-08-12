JONESBORO — Board of Education District 7 residents have a new school board representative.
Sabrina Hill beat out incumbent Judy Johnson for the seat in the Aug. 11 runoff election.
Hill earned 55.45% of the votes or 280, while Johnson picked up 44.55% or 225 votes.
A total of 3.14% or 507 of the 16,135 registered voters participated in the election.
Hill previously ran against Johnson in 2016. She will be sworn in at the start of the new year.
All election results are unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State’s office.
