McDONOUGH — State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) will co-host a women-owned pop-up shop and vaccine drive to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Crescent Women Business Center, 125 Westridge Industrial Blvd Suite 303 in McDonough.
Scott will co-host the event with Southern Crescent Women In Business, Inc.; McDonough Councilwoman Sandra Vincent; and women-owned businesses.
The event will feature giveaways, Father’s Day gifts, music by DJ Kandy and special guest appearances. All vendors for this event are minority, women-owned. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available. It will take place outside of the business center, weather permitting. Registration is requested and will automatically enter guests into the event’s giveaways.
For more information or to register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search Southern Crescent Women in Business.
