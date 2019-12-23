JONESBORO—Thanks to the hard work of Clayton County CASA volunteers, Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner and retired attorney George Glaze, the county's children in foster and Kinship Care will enjoy a very Merry Christmas.
Each year, the group handles logistics for Santa's secret Clayton County distribution center to help take some of the load off the jolly old elf. On Dec. 20, they organized a workshop full of toys, then distributed them to families on Dec. 21.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, or guardians ad litem, serve the courtroom interests of children who have been abused or neglected.
To learn more about CASA, visit https://casaforchildren.org/
To learn more about Kinship Care, visit https://bit.ly/35TQGEO