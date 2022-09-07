Three days after a mass stabbing that stunned the nation, Canadian police expanded their massive search for the "armed and dangerous" suspect in the brutal attacks around an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan.

The assaults on Sunday, which spanned 13 different crime scenes in the James Smith Cree Nation and a nearby rural village, left 10 people dead and 18 others injured.

Recommended for you

CNN's Paula Newton, Tina Burnside and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.