Saturday's Powerball potential payout is $635 million, the 10th largest jackpot in US lottery history

Saturday's Powerball annuitized jackpot is estimated to be $635 million, potentially making it the 10th largest in US lottery history.
If a winning ticket is sold, the huge jackpot would be the sixth-largest in Powerball history.
The cash value of one winning ticket would be $450 million.
The last time a winner matched the six drawn numbers was in June and the jackpot has grown from $20 million to the current level over 39 drawings.
"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in the statement.
Each Powerball ticket costs $2. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
In August, Powerball added a third drawing -- on Monday -- to its weekly schedule.
The record for the largest jackpots in US lottery history is just north of $1.5 billion.
A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016.
A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.
Powerball winners who choose an annuity prize get paid over 29 years. Most winners choose the cash option, which does not include taxes.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.