JONESBORO — Jonesboro City Council recently voted to make the city’s Rosenwald School, formerly known as the Jonesboro Colored School, an historic property.
The designation preserves the building and ensures it remains part of the ever-changing Jonesboro landscape, thus keeping the history of the former school intact.
The school house was built between 1931-32 for African American students when the South was racially segregated. Prior to the build, Black children were often educated at home or in local churches.
Clayton County Public Schools Historian Sid Chapman said few Rosenwald Schools remain in Georgia and throughout the 15 Southeastern states where they were constructed.
“It’s a unique opportunity Jonesboro has,” Chapman said. “When something like this is gone, it’s gone. We really want to see this school preserved and restored.”
Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day agreed.
“Many notable people in our community attended and were teachers in the school,” Day said. “It’s a very important location that needs to be preserved for history.”
She said the designation will make certain the school remains.
“Who knows what might happen in 20 years,” Day said. “It’s important we keep that part of our history and acknowledge how important it was in our community.”
Rosenwald School Fund
In 1917, Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald joined forces to build rural schools for African American children in the South.
Using Rosenwald’s money and Washington’s beliefs of self-reliance, grants were awarded stipulating contributions from the state and local school systems were required. Additionally, both Black and white residents were required to contribute money, land and labor.
According to Fisk University in Nashville, where the Rosenwald Fund was headquartered, Jonesboro’s building cost $5,325 to build. Rosenwald granted $1,062; Blacks, $850; whites, $500; and $2,913 from public funds.
The school was built based on a three-teacher plan on 2 acres of land at the corner of Smith Street and Souder Way.
The three-teacher building plan included three large classrooms divided by moving partitions, cloak rooms and an industrial arts room.
Jonesboro’s school was built north to south with large windows on the east and west sides of the building to take advantage of as much sunlight as possible and cross ventilate the space.
Chapman said the city’s school is unique in that it was built with brick and is still largely intact though the interior has been greatly modified.
The majority of school houses were built in more rural areas and constructed using wood, which has contributed to the loss of many buildings due to decay and abandonment.
Approximately 5,388 schools were built across 15 states. Of those, 242 were in Georgia educating some 35,000 African American children in the state.
Following graduation from Rosenwald in Clayton County, African American students attended Fountain High School for Colored Students. The building now serves as an elementary school.
Future Plans
Owned by the Clayton County school system, the district intends to renovate the building for future use.
Kemith Thompson, executive director of operations, said the district has set aside $1.5 million to begin repairs and renovation. He said it’s their intent to keep the spirit and historical value of the building while modernizing it for use.
Preliminary plans include a museum, headquarters for the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation and a community use facility.
The school house was used for many years as an office after the Rosenwald School closed. The building is divided into several rooms with a front entrance facing Souder Way. The original entrance faces Smith Street. Despite modern drywall and drop ceilings, portions the original tongue-and-groove ceiling and exterior red brick remain.
Renovation and redesign plans are currently underway. Thompson said the restoration project will involve several entities including Jonesboro City Council, the Jonesboro Historic Preservation Commission and the Board of Education.
A project timeline has not been released.
“When the renovations are done I think everyone will be happy with it,” Chapman said. “It’s a piece of history that must be preserved with a story that must be told.”
