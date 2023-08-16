Clayton County Board of Education recognizes new administration hires

During the Aug. 7, Clayton County Board of Education meeting, the board approved several appointments of leaders throughout the district. The new hires included Jackson Elementary Assistant Principal Walter Buttler, Oliver Elementary Assistant Principal Shelly Lindsey, Coordinator of Design and Procurement in the Facilities Construction Division Jenel McMillian, Construction in the Facilities Construction Division Coordinator Nicholas Herard, Mount Zion Principal Kimberly Grant, Pointe South Middle Acting Principal Malakia Wright, and Forest Park Middle Acting Principal Sara Vasquez.

