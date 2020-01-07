JONESBORO — Gov. Brian Kemp has officially declared Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as Georgia School Choice Week.
The week highlights parents' ability to choose several ways to educate their children from public and private schools to online, homeschooling and public charter and magnet schools.
In Clayton County, parents and students have a wide range of programs to choose from including:
• Dual language magnet schools (French, Spanish and Chinese)
• Schools of the Arts and Fine Arts Magnet
• STEM magnet programs
• Medical Science Magnet
• Political Leadership Magnet
• Mathematics and Computer Science Magnet
• Technology and Mathematics Magnet
• Film & Media Magnet
• Early College Magnet
Programs are available to students in K-12. Eligibility requirements such as grades, attendance and recommendations must be met as well as a completed application.
Student placement is limited and selected by a lottery. The process is typically completed the previous school year. Late applications for the magnet and charter programs open on Feb. 1 and close at 5 p.m. Feb. 29.
On Feb. 1, the school district is hosting a School Choice Fair at the CCPS Professional Learning Center, 1087 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro. The fair will give parents an in-depth look programs and Career, Technical and Agricultural opportunities in Clayton County.
Nearly 2,000 events are planned across the state in support of School Choice Week, according to the Governor’s Office.
“We’re encouraged that so many Georgia families want to raise awareness about school choice, and we’re grateful to Gov. Kemp for supporting them,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “Every child is unique, and parents know their children better than anyone else. We hope School Choice Week empowers parents in Georgia and elsewhere to find the best educational fit for their child.”
To learn more about available programs in Clayton County visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us, choose departments and then click on school choice.