JONESBORO — The Clayton County schools social work department has teamed up with the Atlanta Legal Aid Society and Clayton County Magistrate Court to host a webinar on evictions.
The event will be held Feb. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m. The purpose is to “ensure members of the Clayton County community understand eviction laws, their rights and the eviction process,” district officials said.
The webinar will feature a live question and answer session with Clayton County Chief Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill and members of the Clayton County Public Schools social work department.
Residents can submit questions by Feb. 18 to be answered during the session by emailing sswhousing@clayton.k12.ga.us.
To join the webinar, visit https://clayton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/j/98331941121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.